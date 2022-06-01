Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after buying an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,452,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.55. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.46. The company has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.05 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

