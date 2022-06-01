Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. 24,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

