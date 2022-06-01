Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

PG stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,820. The company has a market capitalization of $347.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

