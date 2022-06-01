Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.48. 30,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01. The firm has a market cap of $347.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

