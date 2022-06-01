Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,793. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

