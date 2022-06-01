Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,210. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

