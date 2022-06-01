Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Post Holdings Partnering worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSPC. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth about $4,801,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

NYSE:PSPC opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.