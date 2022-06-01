Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCK. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $1,370,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCK opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify acquisition opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector.

