Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,901 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,287,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,396,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,194,000 after acquiring an additional 719,900 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

