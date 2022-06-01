Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 78,200 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,200 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $14,555,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 333,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 514,979 shares during the period.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.