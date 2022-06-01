Whiteheart (WHITE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,581.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.86 or 0.00411989 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $32,581.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

