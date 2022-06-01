Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,939,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

Shares of ROK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,850. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.96. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

