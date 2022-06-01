Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $46,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Shares of TM stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.05 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

