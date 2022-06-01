Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.67. 5,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

