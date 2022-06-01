Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.88. 21,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,793. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $160.50 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

