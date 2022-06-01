Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Incline Global Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2,980.8% during the fourth quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 94,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 118,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.04. 299,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

