Wing (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

