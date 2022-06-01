Wing (WING) Market Cap Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 700.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.81 or 0.12397081 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00460167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

