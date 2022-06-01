WINk (WIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $433.71 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

