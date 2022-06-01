Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CL King cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 592,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.