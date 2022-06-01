Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $634.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $616.59 million to $674.99 million. Woodward reported sales of $556.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 370,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $112.97. Woodward has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

