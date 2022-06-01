Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post $125.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.12 million. Workiva posted sales of $105.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $533.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.10 million to $535.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $632.86 million, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $642.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,043. Workiva has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

