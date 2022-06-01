Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $73.01

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $75.44. Workiva shares last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 1,668 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

