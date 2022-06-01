Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Up to $73.01

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.01, but opened at $75.44. Workiva shares last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 1,668 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Workiva by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

