WorkQuest Token (WQT) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $217,970.83 and $57,804.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,069,418 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

