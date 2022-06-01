Wrapped BNB 1-Day Volume Tops $370.52 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $370.52 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $311.74 or 0.00999943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,189,215 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

