W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 6.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. 23,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,201,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W&T Offshore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in W&T Offshore by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in W&T Offshore by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

