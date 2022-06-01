Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 810,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $934,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 801,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.