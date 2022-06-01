Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

XLO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

