Xion Finance (XGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $59,611.81

Xion Finance (XGT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $59,611.81 and approximately $1,537.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xion Finance Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

