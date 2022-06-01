XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 694.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of XPeng worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPeng by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,354,000 after purchasing an additional 560,541 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

XPEV opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 5.38. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

