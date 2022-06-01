Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.51. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 341 shares changing hands.

XPOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

