Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $83.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,294,000 after buying an additional 139,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

