Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

YTRA stock remained flat at $$1.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.