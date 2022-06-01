Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Yelp posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock worth $1,922,710. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Yelp by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 781,948 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,783 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.26. 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,474. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

