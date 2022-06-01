YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

NYSE:YETI opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 7.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

