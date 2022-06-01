Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $68,445.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,371.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.80 or 0.13141140 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00449185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

