Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

