YUMMY Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $128,236.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YUMMY has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $826.87 or 0.02620104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.72 or 0.00458589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008253 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

