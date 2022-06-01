YVS.Finance (YVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36,018.00

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $96,206.02 and approximately $36,018.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

