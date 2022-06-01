Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.