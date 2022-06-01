Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.44 billion to $59.96 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $218.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $234.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $174.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $180.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.