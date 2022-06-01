Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts expect Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Entergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Entergy posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entergy will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entergy.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,785,697. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,804. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

