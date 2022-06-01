Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD remained flat at $$0.51 on Tuesday. 107,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,964. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.