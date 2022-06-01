Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to report $105.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.99 million and the highest is $112.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $437.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.38 million to $452.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $411.48 million, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $429.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $200,825.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,854 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 151,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,616. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.