Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) to report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $292.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.39.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

