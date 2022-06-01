Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.17. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $450.39 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $333.44 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

