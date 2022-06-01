Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the highest is $3.53. Netflix posted earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $13.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 320.0% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,387,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,571. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.