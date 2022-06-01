Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.84). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 302,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

