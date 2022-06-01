Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.84). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36).

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 302,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,261. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.