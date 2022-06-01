Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.01 Million

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNETGet Rating) will report sales of $252.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.79 million to $257.22 million. VNET Group posted sales of $231.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNETGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 1,636,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VNET Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.