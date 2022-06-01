Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will report sales of $252.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.79 million to $257.22 million. VNET Group posted sales of $231.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VNET Group.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Shares of VNET stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 1,636,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

